Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Udaras na Gaeltachta welcomes opening of Crolly Distillery Visitors’ Centre

Whiskey is being distilled in the Donegal Gaeltacht for the first time in over 180 years, following the opening of the Crolly Distillery.

The Udaras backed project has now opened its Visitors’ Centre.

In a statement, Údarás na Gaeltachta congratulates the team which has opened Drioglann Chroithlí, saying they were happy that they were able to help them bring this ambitious project to fruition.

Udaras says the distillery will be a tourist attraction for visitors to Donegal and an asset for the Donegal Gaeltacht community.

The facility, and the associated visitor centre involved the restoration of the old Crolly Dolls factory, a building which was built 120 years ago, and which has a long history of industrial development, going back to the Alexander Morton project in 1903.

Udaras says the project is in line with the aims of their 2021-2025 Strategy, emphasising the nurturing of enterprise, and their focus on supporting strategic tourism projects in the Gaeltacht which showcase the unique story of Gaeltacht culture and language.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

crolly distillery 3
News, Top Stories

Udaras na Gaeltachta welcomes opening of Crolly Distillery Visitors’ Centre

10 July 2022
Planning
Audio, News, Top Stories

Call for planning investigations to be fast-tracked

9 July 2022
170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
Audio, News, Top Stories

Aer Lingus may be called before the Oireachtas Transport Commitee

9 July 2022
strabane academy
Audio, News, Top Stories

Former Strabane Academy damaged in overnight arson attack

9 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

crolly distillery 3
News, Top Stories

Udaras na Gaeltachta welcomes opening of Crolly Distillery Visitors’ Centre

10 July 2022
Planning
Audio, News, Top Stories

Call for planning investigations to be fast-tracked

9 July 2022
170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
Audio, News, Top Stories

Aer Lingus may be called before the Oireachtas Transport Commitee

9 July 2022
strabane academy
Audio, News, Top Stories

Former Strabane Academy damaged in overnight arson attack

9 July 2022
MICHAEL FITZMAURICE
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pringle and Fitzmaurice among Independents backing SF no-Confidence motion

9 July 2022
orange rossknowlagh
Audio, News, Top Stories

Annual Orange Parade taking place today in Rossknowlagh

9 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube