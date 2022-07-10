Udaras na Gaeltachta welcomes opening of Crolly Distillery Visitors’ Centre

Whiskey is being distilled in the Donegal Gaeltacht for the first time in over 180 years, following the opening of the Crolly Distillery.

The Udaras backed project has now opened its Visitors’ Centre.

In a statement, Údarás na Gaeltachta congratulates the team which has opened Drioglann Chroithlí, saying they were happy that they were able to help them bring this ambitious project to fruition.

Udaras says the distillery will be a tourist attraction for visitors to Donegal and an asset for the Donegal Gaeltacht community.

The facility, and the associated visitor centre involved the restoration of the old Crolly Dolls factory, a building which was built 120 years ago, and which has a long history of industrial development, going back to the Alexander Morton project in 1903.

Udaras says the project is in line with the aims of their 2021-2025 Strategy, emphasising the nurturing of enterprise, and their focus on supporting strategic tourism projects in the Gaeltacht which showcase the unique story of Gaeltacht culture and language.