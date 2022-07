Donegal trio Yvonne Bonner, Nicole McLaughlin and Emer Gallagher received special acknowledgment awards for reaching 100 or more appearances for the county on Saturday afternoon.

The awards were presented to them after their 3-07 to 1-07 win over Dublin in the All Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship.

In a statement by Donegal LGFA they said the three ladies are: “great footballers, brilliant role models off & on the pitch for us in Donegal.

“Congratulations to Yvonne Bonner over 140 + app, Nicole Mc Laughlin 103 and Emer Gallagher who reached 100, just today in her return from an ACL injury.

“We can’t thank these girls enough for their time, effort & commitment to Donegal LGFA Ladies Football down through the years. And more to come.”