Over a fifth of complaints made to HSE hospitals in 2019 were deemed ‘high severity’.

An analysis of over 600 complaints from 16 hospitals found over half were related to problems with the hospital system, such as waiting lists.

The report carried out by the the Health Service and NUIG also found over 320 complaints were connected to peoples’ experience in the emergency department.

One person with a high severity complaint, claimed their mother ‘should still be alive’, while another person alleged a person at high risk of self harm was turned away from the ED.