The Kernan Group Ladies League divisional finals were played on Sunday.

Division 2 League Final Result:

Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 2.14

Na Dúnaibh 1.09

Division 3 League Final Result

Dungloe 3.12

Urris 1.04

Old rivals Glenfin and Termon will meet in the Division 1 final after both won their respective semi finals on Sunday morning.

Glenfin beat Naomh Conaill and

Termon overcame St Eunans

The final will be played next Sunday 24th July.