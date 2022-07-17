Watch / Listen: Harps Reaction – Ollie Horgan & Ryan Rainey

Finn Harps and UCD are now joint bottom of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, tied on 12 points with Harps ahead on goal difference.

On Sunday evening, Harps lead Derry City in the derby through new boy Robert Jones but Ryan Graydon equalised on 80 minutes before James Akintunde won it for the Candystrips three minutes into injury time.

UCD went level on points with Harps by beating Sligo Rovers 2-0.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan told Diarmaid Doherty it’s another kick in the teeth for his side:



Ryan Rainey said the defeat is a difficult one to take: