DL Debate The Championship – 18/07/22

On the DL Debate with Brendan Devenney this week, Maureen O’Donnell joins Brendan to discuss Donegal’s defeat in the LGFA All Ireland semi final to Meath.

Veteran GAA correspondent Gerry McLaughlin will be on the show to discuss the weekends All Ireland Hurling final and the two senior semi finals in Donegal, plus Frank Roache of the Indo Sport has a look at the football season so far and a look ahead to the All Ireland Football final.

Listen to the DL Debate