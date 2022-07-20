Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Declan Bonner to step down as Donegal manager

Declan Bonner is to step down as the manager of Donegal.

Highland Radio Sport understands The Na Rossa man has informed the players he will not remain in his role as senior boss.

Declan will give his end of year report at the County Committee meeting this evening where its believed he will inform them he is not staying in the position and won’t see out the final year of his extension.

After guiding the county side to back to back Ulster titles in his first two years in charge in 2018 and 2019, disappointment followed with an Ulster Final defeat to Cavan in 2020, a provincial semi final lose to Tyrone  in 2021 and this year Donegal lost to Derry in the Ulster Final and then to Armagh in the qualifiers.

The Donegal boss has not spoken with the media since the Armagh defeat but he will address the press after meeting with the county committee this evening.

