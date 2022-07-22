AIB’s decision to scrap cashless plans a victory for people power – Deputy MacLochlainn

AIB’s decision to scrap plans to make 70 branches cashless, six of them in Donegal has been branded as a real victory for people power.

The bank announced the u-turn earlier today following public backlash over the move, which was widely condemned.

In a statement, the bank says it recognises ‘the customer and public unease that this has caused’ and says it will retain its 170-branch network in its entirety.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn has welcomed the move and says he hopes that AIB will learn from their mistakes…