Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

TCS executive says they want to become a recognised IT brand

A senior executive at TSC in Letterkenny says the company wants to establish itself as one of the top IT companies in the country.

Speaking on Highland Radio’s ‘Business Matters’ podcast, Strategic Initiatives Director Gerard Grant said the Donegal operation will be a key element of that process.

He was one of the team of eight that was involved in establishing Pramerica in Letterkenny in 2000. Two years ago, TCS took over the company in 2000, with over 1,000 people employed and a recruitment drive underway to hire more.

Gerard Grant says the staff are central to the company’s ambitions………….

You can hear Ciaran O’Donnell’s interview with Gerard Grant in full HERE

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

AIB Dungloe
News, Top Stories

BREAKING: AIB scraps cashless plans

22 July 2022
Mica Protest Oct 21
Audio, News, Top Stories

Junior Housing Minister says scheme terms will change if experts advise it

22 July 2022
diabetic pump
Audio, News, Top Stories

Health Minister urged to address lack of diabetic care in NW

22 July 2022
IMG-0866
News, Top Stories

Gardai warn of unauthorised use of disabled parking bays

22 July 2022
Advertisement

Related News

AIB Dungloe
News, Top Stories

BREAKING: AIB scraps cashless plans

22 July 2022
Mica Protest Oct 21
Audio, News, Top Stories

Junior Housing Minister says scheme terms will change if experts advise it

22 July 2022
diabetic pump
Audio, News, Top Stories

Health Minister urged to address lack of diabetic care in NW

22 July 2022
IMG-0866
News, Top Stories

Gardai warn of unauthorised use of disabled parking bays

22 July 2022
pramericacampus
Audio, News, Top Stories

TCS executive says they want to become a recognised IT brand

22 July 2022
Nurse
Audio, News, Top Stories

Almost 1 in 3 frontline workers yet to receive €1,000 bonus

22 July 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube