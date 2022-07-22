TCS executive says they want to become a recognised IT brand

A senior executive at TSC in Letterkenny says the company wants to establish itself as one of the top IT companies in the country.

Speaking on Highland Radio’s ‘Business Matters’ podcast, Strategic Initiatives Director Gerard Grant said the Donegal operation will be a key element of that process.

He was one of the team of eight that was involved in establishing Pramerica in Letterkenny in 2000. Two years ago, TCS took over the company in 2000, with over 1,000 people employed and a recruitment drive underway to hire more.

Gerard Grant says the staff are central to the company’s ambitions………….

