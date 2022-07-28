Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Decommissioning scheme announced for Irish fishing fleet

 

The European Commission’s approved an eighty million euro decommissioning scheme to support the Irish fishery sector affected by Brexit.

The scheme will run until the end of next year.

Aid will be granted to Irish-registered vessel owners in the form of a direct grant to compensate them for ceasing their fishing work.

It will be partially financed under the Brexit Adjustment Reserve, which was set up to help deal with the economic and social impact of Brexit.

EU Commissioner Arianna Podesta has been outlining the terms of the scheme…………..

 

