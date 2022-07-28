Green light given for completion of Donegal Community Stadium

The government has given the green light for the completion of the Donegal Community Stadium in Stranorlar.

Earlier this month, Donegal County Council confirmed €500,000 in match funding for the completion of the facility, which will be home to Finn Harps Football Club. Similar amounts have been confirmed by the club and the FAI.

That went to government for approval. and this afternoon, Sports Minister Jack Chambers confirmed the project could go ahead.

Cllr Patrick McGowan is hopeful the work will begin immediately………..