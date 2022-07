A West Donegal councillor has hit out at Irish Water following another disruption to supplies in Magheraroarty and Meenlaragh.

The utility confirmed this afternoon it is investigating the reports.

Cllr Michael Cholm McGiollasbuig says this is an all too frequent occurrence, especially as there are over 100 young people using the local community hall for summer camps and Irish language classes.

He says Irish Water refuses to meet with the local community to discuss the issues…………