Minister promises to listen to road funding applications, but makes no promises

The Junior Transport Minister has pledged to listen to any applications from Donegal County Council for extra roads funding, but stopped short of making any commitments about projects such as the Bonagee Link and the Twin Towns By-Pass.

Hildegarde Naughton said annual allocations will continue for major roads projects, but also stressed that more funding will be provided for public transport, and the council should be seeking to boost the bus network locally.

Minister Naughton says there is an appreciation at government level that Donegal is a rural which needs good roads, but stressed there are other amenities funded by her department………

