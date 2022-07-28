Ruaidhri Higgins delighted Mark Connolly signs with Derry City

Ahead of Saturday’s FAI Cup tie with Leinster Senior League outfit Oliver Bond Celtic, Derry City have signed Mark Connolly on a two-and-a-half year deal from Dundee United.

The 30-year old spent the first half of this season on loan at Dundalk but with deal up however City boss Ruaidhri Higgins wasted no time in moving to secure the services of the former under-21 International.

The Clones native who picked up a Player of the Month award in the first half of the season with Dundalk is a ready made replacement for Eoin Toal who left the Brandywell for Bolton last week.

Candystrips boss Higgins told Kevin McLaughlin they had to move in quickly to get Connolly’s signature: