Ruaidhri Higgins delighted Mark Connolly signs with Derry City

Ahead of Saturday’s FAI Cup tie with Leinster Senior League outfit Oliver Bond Celtic, Derry City have signed Mark Connolly on a two-and-a-half year deal from Dundee United.

The 30-year old spent the first half of this season on loan at Dundalk but with deal up however City boss Ruaidhri Higgins wasted no time in moving to secure the services of the former under-21 International.

The Clones native who picked up a Player of the Month award in the first half of the season with Dundalk is a ready made replacement for Eoin Toal who left the Brandywell for Bolton last week.

Candystrips boss Higgins told Kevin McLaughlin they had to move in quickly to get Connolly’s signature:

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday July 28th

28 July 2022
beefcows
News, Top Stories

Farmers will be asked to cut emissions by 25%

28 July 2022
donegal community stadium
Audio, News, Top Stories

Green light given for completion of Donegal Community Stadium

28 July 2022
psni car
News, Top Stories

Appeal after serious assault in Derry

28 July 2022
