Bonagee United hit Pike Rovers for six as they advance to FAI Cup second round

Bonagee United are through to the second round of the FAI Cup after they comfortably beat Pike Rovers of Limerick 6-0 at Dry Arch Park.

Conor Black opened the scoring for Jason Gibson’s side before Pike saw Steven McGann sent off.

Bonagee then took control of the tie with goals coming from Míchael Doherty and Tony McNamee to have the three up at the break.

McNamee then struck his second before Jamie Lynagh made it 5-0 with just over 65 minutes played.

Black then added his second and the host’s sixth as they ease into the second round.

Diarmaid Doherty and Gavin Cullen report for Highland Radio Sport…

