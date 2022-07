Downings and MacCumhaill’s have earned themselves promotion to Division One in the All County League.

Downings claimed the Divison Two title thanks to a 1-16 to 1-15 Extra Time win over Malin with Johnny McGroddy firing in a last gasp free.

Meanwhile, MacCumhaills enjoyed a 2-16 to 0-10 win over Milford to claim victory in their play-off.

Joel Bradley Walsh notching eight points in the 12 point win.