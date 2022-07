Bonagee United sealed their place in the second round of the FAI Cup after they beat Pike Rovers of Limerick 6-0.

Two goals from Tony McNamee, two from Conor Black and one each from Jamie Lynagh and Míchael Doherty helped Jason Gibson’s side through to the next round.

After the game, Bonagee United boss Jason Gibson told Diarmaid Doherty it was a great day…