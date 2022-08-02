Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Around the Northwest with John Breslin | Martin McGinley

Do you know anything about renowned fiddler Seán (John) Reid?

John Breslin was joined by Martin McGinley qho was appealing for information about the 1907 fiddler Seán Reid who was from Castlefin.

Listen to the full interview here:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

gardapatrol
News, Top Stories

Gardai on hunt for men caught damaging park in Buncrana

2 August 2022
GoSafe
News, Top Stories

Highest speed detection in 60km/h in Donegal

2 August 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Cash register and money stolen from Rathmullan takeaway

2 August 2022
Around the North West, Audio, Entertainment, Playback

Around the Northwest with John Breslin | Martin McGinley

2 August 2022
Advertisement

Related News

gardapatrol
News, Top Stories

Gardai on hunt for men caught damaging park in Buncrana

2 August 2022
GoSafe
News, Top Stories

Highest speed detection in 60km/h in Donegal

2 August 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Cash register and money stolen from Rathmullan takeaway

2 August 2022
Around the North West, Audio, Entertainment, Playback

Around the Northwest with John Breslin | Martin McGinley

2 August 2022
IMG-1138
Audio, News, Top Stories

Castle Medical Centre opens in Newtowncunningham

2 August 2022
Jedward
Entertainment, News

Jedward ‘callout’ ex-manager Louis Walsh on TikTok live

2 August 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube