On this week’s edition of the DL Debate, Brendan Devenney is joined by Brendan Kilcoyne and Michael Hegarty as they preview the opening rounds of this year’s Donegal Senior Football Championship coming up this weekend.

Brendan is also joined by Ryan Ferry from the Donegal News to look back at the weekend’s Intermediate and Junior action across the county.

Listen to the DL Debate in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny: