Donegal designer created luxury brand almost by accident | Orla O’Hagan

John Breslin is joined by Orla O’Hagan, founder of Orla Vera Accessories on Around the Northwest to talk about how she grew a luxury brand without never really intending too.

Following 2 years as part of the Sophia Webster design team, Orla Vera’s job was made redundant due to the global pandemic and she returned home from London to Donegal.

She took out her sewing machine and used the time to make bags for her friends and family with end of line leather. Her bags quickly began getting traction around her local town of Buncranna. Using this unique opportunity to grow her own brand, Orla Vera Accessories was born.