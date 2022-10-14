A tough game but an opportunity for Harps – Gavin Cullen

Finn Harps face Dundalk this evening at Finn Park and Diarmaid Doherty will have live regular updates here on Highland from the 8pm kick off in association with B&S Credit Union Ballybofey.

Harps come in needing to pick up points as the battle at the bottom with UCD hots up. With UCD not playing this weekend it provides Harps with an opportunity to put some pressure on the students who will face into three games in seven days next week.

Finn Harps Programme cover will display the names of the ten victims of the tragic accident in Cresslough last Friday evening and there will also be a collection for the fundraiser on the night.

On this week’s LOI Chat Oisin Kelly was joined by former Finn Harps keeper Gavin Cullen: