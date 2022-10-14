Accord offers relationship counselling to those affected by Creeslough tragedy

Counsellors who work with Accord, the Catholic marriage care service, are offering their support and solidarity following the horrific explosion in Creeslough a week ago today.

Accord’s director says as well as supporting people preparing for marriage, they also help those who need counselling arising from difficulties in their marriage and relationships, and they’re urging anyone who needs their help to avail of it.

Director Tony Shanahan says the tragic loss of life in Cresslough touches all our hearts, and Accord very much wishes to place its professional counselling and emotional support expertise at the service of the community as families, friends and neighbours come to terms with the extent to which they have been impacted, both emotionally and psychologically.

He acknowledges the work of first responders, emergency and health services, schools, clergy and local community organisations, and says Accord wishes to contribute to this important collaboration which is supporting the people of Creeslough.

Mr Shanahan said Accord is making its counselling service available to individuals and couples, whose family relationships have been impacted by the Creeslough tragedy.

Accord has two centres in Co Donegal, one in Letterkenny and the other in Carndonagh, where couples and relationship counselling is available in person. Accord also offers this service online. Appointments can be arranged by contacting:

– Accord Letterkenny on 074 9122218

– Accord Inishowen (Carndonagh) on 074 9374103

– onlinecounselling@accord.ie

– www.accord.ie