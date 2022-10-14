Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Almost 900 children waiting 18 months for appointment at LUH

Nearly 20,000 children have been languishing on hospital waiting lists for over a year and a half. 860 of those are waiting 18 months on an outpatient appointment at Letterkenny University Hospital.

A total of 2,201 children and 16,942 adults are awaiting an outpatient appointment at Letterkenny University Hospital, according to latest figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says the Covid pandemic continues to have an impact on hospital care.

Dr Denis McCauley, from the Irish Medical Organisation, says the problem has been ongoing for years:

