Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Bonagee United chase youth treble

Photo: Bonagee United

Bonagee United Youths are on the verge of completing the Donegal treble if they can secure victory against Milford United in the John ‘Gorey’ Curran Cup Final on Friday evening.

Milford are looking to stop their charge, they booked their place in the final with a penalty shootout win over Kilmacrennan Celtic.

Bonagee were awarded their place in the final, when Letterkenny Rovers claimed they could not field, the game was later re-fixed for Dry Arch Park.

Bonagee appealed to the Ulster FA and were successful and granted them a spot in the final.

The game at the Diamond Park, Ballyare kicks off at 7:30 pm.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

St Michael's Church, Creeslough
Audio, News, Top Stories

Creeslough is an example of how people can help amidst a tragedy – Fr Duffy

14 October 2022
candle
Audio, News, Top Stories

Watch Here: Funeral of Hugh Kelly, aged 59

14 October 2022
Letterkenny Chamber Awards 2022
News

Letterkenny Chamber Awards in Partnership with EirGrid

14 October 2022
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Carrigart to Cranford road closed following crash

14 October 2022
Advertisement

Related News

St Michael's Church, Creeslough
Audio, News, Top Stories

Creeslough is an example of how people can help amidst a tragedy – Fr Duffy

14 October 2022
candle
Audio, News, Top Stories

Watch Here: Funeral of Hugh Kelly, aged 59

14 October 2022
Letterkenny Chamber Awards 2022
News

Letterkenny Chamber Awards in Partnership with EirGrid

14 October 2022
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Carrigart to Cranford road closed following crash

14 October 2022
IMG-2924
News, Top Stories

Miniute’s silence to be held at Applegreen stations this afternoon

14 October 2022
garda checkpoint
News, Top Stories

Emergency services at scene of serious crash on Carrigart-Cranford road

14 October 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube