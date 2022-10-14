Bonagee United chase youth treble

Bonagee United Youths are on the verge of completing the Donegal treble if they can secure victory against Milford United in the John ‘Gorey’ Curran Cup Final on Friday evening.

Milford are looking to stop their charge, they booked their place in the final with a penalty shootout win over Kilmacrennan Celtic.

Bonagee were awarded their place in the final, when Letterkenny Rovers claimed they could not field, the game was later re-fixed for Dry Arch Park.

Bonagee appealed to the Ulster FA and were successful and granted them a spot in the final.

The game at the Diamond Park, Ballyare kicks off at 7:30 pm.