The Carrigart to Cranford road has been closed following a crash this morning.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of what Gardai have described as a serious crash on the route.

The single vehicle collision occurred at around 8am this morning.

The road is closed and is expected to remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes. Local diversions are in place.

No further details are known at this time.