Creeslough is an example of how people can help amidst a tragedy – Fr Duffy

Creeslough has become an example of how people can help and support each other in the time of a great tragedy.

That’s according to Fr John Joe Duffy who has been a central figure in the midst of the Creeslough explosion in leading the funeral masses of the majority of the victims and leading vigils for those who died and to remember the number of people who remain in hospital recovering from injuries.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Fr Duffy says people throughout Donegal have been united in grief:

