Donegal’s Rachel Darragh bowed out of Badminton’s Dutch Open on Friday.

She lost in the last 16 to Frederikke Lund of Denmark in three sets.

Rachel won the first 21-13 but lost the next two 12-21, 12-21.

The Raphoe player took one of the results of the tournament on Thursday when she knocked out the competitions third seed but she couldn’t repeat that performance today.

Rachel will now turn her attention to the Czech Open next week.