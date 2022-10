Declan Devine has been confirmed as the new manager at Bohemians.

The ex-Derry City boss has signed a two-year contract, and will start work as Keith Long’s replacement on Monday.

Devine was at Richmond Park on Friday for Bohs’ game away to St. Pat’s and would hardly have been impressed by his side’s outing.

They lost 3-1 with Devine watching from the stands.

Pat’s stay fourth despite the win, and a point behind Dundalk while Bohs sit two points off fifth placed Sligo Rovers.