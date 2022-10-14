Derry not taking Trearty lightly – Ruaidhri Higgins & Jamie McGonigle

It’s been nine years since Derry City last played in the FAI Cup Final and this weekend gives the Candystrips the opportunity to return to the decider for the first time since 2014.

On Sunday, they will be hot favourites to see off First Division outfit Trearty United at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium (Kick Off 2pm).

Derry reached the last four with an impressive win over Shamrock Rovers while Treaty seen of UCD.

The home side go into the game having won eight on the bounce.

Manager Ruaidhri Higgins has been telling Lawrence Moore they need to stay focused and not be part of a shock cup result:

Derry’s top scorer Jamie McGonigle has found his form again in recent weeks and hopes to add to his tally this weekend.

Jamie told Kevin McLaughlin, they still have to take the right attitude into the game: