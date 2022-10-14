Donegal, Derry and Tyrone to learn Ulster opponents on Saturday

The draw for the 2023 Ulster Senior Football Championship will take place on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of the draw, Donegal are the only county in the northern province without a manager confirmed for next season.

Donegal, Tyrone, Fermanagh and Down will not be part of the preliminary round and go straight to the quarter final part of the draw.

Champions Derry could be in the opening tie and would then require four wins on the bounce to retain the Anglo Celt Cup.

The structures for the All Ireland series are changing next year with the eight provincial finalists along with the next best eight teams on their league performance playing for the Sam Maguire Cup.

There will be four groups of four with the group winners going to the quarter finals and the second and third place teams in play offs for a last eight spot.

The championship is due to start in April of next year.

The provincial draws will start at 4pm on RTE.