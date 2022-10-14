Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal included in latest CAB search operation

Gardai have seized almost 23 thousand euro in cash after searches in Donegal, Cork and Limerick.

Criminal Assets Bureau Officers targeting a Limerick-based Organised Crime Gang searched five different locations today.

They recovered 8,900 euro in cash in Limerick and 14,000 euro in Cork. A Rolex watch and documents and conveyance files were also seized during the searches.

Gardai say today’s search marks a significant development in the overall CAB proceeds of crime investigation, which will target assets including properties.

