Donegal included in latest CAB search operation

Gardai have seized almost 23 thousand euro in cash after searches in Donegal, Cork and Limerick.

Criminal Assets Bureau Officers targeting a Limerick-based Organised Crime Gang searched five different locations today.

They recovered 8,900 euro in cash in Limerick and 14,000 euro in Cork. A Rolex watch and documents and conveyance files were also seized during the searches.

Gardai say today’s search marks a significant development in the overall CAB proceeds of crime investigation, which will target assets including properties.