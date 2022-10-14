Finals spots up for grabs in Tyrone – Paddy Hunter

Its an action packed Sunday in the Tyrone SFC with Clonoe O’Rahilly’s taking on Carrickmore in the first of the two semi finals at Plunkett Park, Pomeroy at 3pm.

Errigal Ciaran are looking to get to their first final since 2019 when they face the defending champions Dromore at 7pm at Healy Park in Omagh.

Also, Trilick are up against Killyclogher in the Tyrone Division 1 League FInal starting at 2pm on Saturday.