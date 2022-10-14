Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Finals spots up for grabs in Tyrone – Paddy Hunter

Dromore 2021 Tyrone Senior Champions

Its an action packed Sunday in the Tyrone SFC with Clonoe O’Rahilly’s taking on Carrickmore in the first of the two semi finals at Plunkett Park, Pomeroy at 3pm.

Errigal Ciaran are looking to get to their first final since 2019 when they face the defending champions Dromore at 7pm at Healy Park in Omagh.

Also, Trilick are up against Killyclogher in the Tyrone Division 1 League FInal starting at 2pm on Saturday.

Oisin Kelly looked ahead to the games with Tyrone Journalist and Commentator Paddy Hunter, and began with the league decider:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

St Michael's Church, Creeslough
Audio, News, Top Stories

Creeslough is an example of how people can help amidst a tragedy – Fr Duffy

14 October 2022
candle
Audio, News, Top Stories

Watch Here: Funeral of Hugh Kelly, aged 59

14 October 2022
Letterkenny Chamber Awards 2022
News

Letterkenny Chamber Awards in Partnership with EirGrid

14 October 2022
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Carrigart to Cranford road closed following crash

14 October 2022
Advertisement

Related News

St Michael's Church, Creeslough
Audio, News, Top Stories

Creeslough is an example of how people can help amidst a tragedy – Fr Duffy

14 October 2022
candle
Audio, News, Top Stories

Watch Here: Funeral of Hugh Kelly, aged 59

14 October 2022
Letterkenny Chamber Awards 2022
News

Letterkenny Chamber Awards in Partnership with EirGrid

14 October 2022
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Carrigart to Cranford road closed following crash

14 October 2022
IMG-2924
News, Top Stories

Miniute’s silence to be held at Applegreen stations this afternoon

14 October 2022
garda checkpoint
News, Top Stories

Emergency services at scene of serious crash on Carrigart-Cranford road

14 October 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube