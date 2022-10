Finn Harps suffered a 22nd defeat of the Premier Division season on Friday going down 2-1 to Dundalk at Finn Park.

Lewis Macari’s first ever senior goal opened the scoring at Finn Park and a Robert Slevin og had the visitors two up at the break.

Robert Jones scored Harps goal in the closing minutes.

Diarmaid Doherty report for Highland Radio Sport:

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/HARPS-FT-141022.mp3

After the game Harps Manager Ollie Horgan told Diarmaid they lost the game in the first half: