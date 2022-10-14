Foyle Memory Walk returns to Derry tomorrow

After raising over £15,160 for the Alzheimers Society , Marie Ward is on a mission to ‘resurrect’ the Memory walk in Derry city.

Marie’s mother passed away from Alzheimers and she has since gone from effort to effort to raise much needed funds for the disease. This started with the ’79 Walks for Dementia’ challenge earlier in the year evolving to Marie becoming a fundraising volunteer for the charity.

She has now arranged the Foyle Memory Walk which will take place tomorrow, Saturday the 15th of October.

“This walk is held annually in Belfast and I wanted to resurrect it in the city. I have also arranged a memory tree with tags for walkers to put a message on it of who they are walking for. Registration is open to everyone.”