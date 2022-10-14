Hugh Kelly remembered as someone who could turn his hand to anything

A number of items have been brought to the altar to represent the life of 59 year old Hugh Kelly.

A jewellery box he made was brought forward to represent his ability to turn his hand to so many things.

A picture of him and his granddaughter illustrated his love of family while a pot of blackberry jam represented his kindness and a recent photo of Hugh in corn fields shows memories of a happy man.

Fr John Joe Duffy during the homily at today’s funeral mass for Hugh said he did his best for those he loved: