Improvement works to start on Ranafast footpath

Improvement works are set to begin next Monday on the road and footpath at Ranafast after what’s been a long campaign.

The budget for the project has increased from the initial allocation of €120,000 to €150,000.

Donegal County Council says the Road Service is finalising land agreements with the various landowners at present, and it is envisaged that construction works will commence on site on Monday.

The works will take up to six weeks to complete, with traffic control will be in operation during the works.

Local Cllr Micheál Choilm Mac GiollaEasbuig says it’s been a long wait……..

