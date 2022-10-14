Issues highlighted at residential centres for older people in Donegal

HIQA has identified a number of issues at four residential centres for older people in Donegal.

Unannounced inspections were carried out at Aras Ghaoth Dobhair, Aras U Dhomhnaill, Buncrana Community Hospital and Beach Hill Manor Nursing home earlier this year.

The governance and management of Aras Ghaoth Dobhair, Derrybeg and fire precautions in place require improvement to provide a safe and effective service to residents.

Inspectors also found the financial arrangements did not provide adequate protection for residents from financial abuse.

One regulation was inspected at Aras Ui Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford. It was found improvements to infection control is required.

Inspectors say there was insufficient staff rostered during the afternoon at Beach Hill Manor Private Nursing Home, Fahan to support residents’ needs, as residents had to wait for assistance.

The centre was found to be non compliant in fire precautions as access to a fire exit door was blocked by a hoist and a parked car.

Issues were also raised around care plans and the layout of some bedrooms.

Improvements were required at Buncrana Community Hospital in relation to complaints procedures and written policies and procedures

The centre was found to be non compliant in Governance and management.

Inspectors say refurbishments are needed of the centre.

The inspector found the provider had not taken adequate precautions against the risk of fire and that some residents did not have a comprehensive assessment in place

Issues around residents’ rights were highlighted.

