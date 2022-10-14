Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Letterkenny Chamber Awards in Partnership with EirGrid

Sinead Dooley, EirGrid
Sean Quinn from Highland Radio talks to Toni Forrester ,  CEO of Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce and Sinead Dooley, Head of Public Engagement with EirGrid on the upcoming Chamber Business Awards, their partnership with EirGrid, and their role in community engagement and sustainability.

Letterkenny Chamber Business Awards 2022 is a Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce initiative aimed at celebrating the very best of business in Donegal. The awards recognise current success, ambition and future plans.

EirGrid are responsible for a safe, secure and reliable supply of electricity: now, and in the future.

 

We are delighted to be the Media Partners for this years Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce Business Awards 2022 & Gala Ball, tickets are now available for the event on Friday 11th November in The Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny Co Donegal  – contact info@letterkennychamber.com or ring 074 9124866 for details or visit https://letterkennychamber.com/business-awards-22/

