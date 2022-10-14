Letterkenny Chamber Awards in Partnership with EirGrid



Sean Quinn from Highland Radio talks to Toni Forrester , CEO of Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce and Sinead Dooley, Head of Public Engagement with EirGrid on the upcoming Chamber Business Awards, their partnership with EirGrid, and their role in community engagement and sustainability.

Letterkenny Chamber Business Awards 2022 is a Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce initiative aimed at celebrating the very best of business in Donegal. The awards recognise current success, ambition and future plans.

EirGrid are responsible for a safe, secure and reliable supply of electricity: now, and in the future.

