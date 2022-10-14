Man dies in Carrigart crash

A man has died following a crash in Carrigart this morning.

The man in his 40s was the sole occupant of the vehicle involved in the collision just before 8am .

The man’s body has been removed from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

A technical examination of the scene is currently underway by Forensic Collision Investigators.

The road remains closed at this time with diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses or road users who may have video footage, to make this available to them at Milford Garda Station.