Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Man dies in Carrigart crash

A man has died following a crash in Carrigart this morning.

The man in his 40s was the sole occupant of the vehicle involved in the collision just before 8am .

The man’s body has been removed from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

A technical examination of the scene is currently underway by Forensic Collision Investigators.

The road remains closed at this time with diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses or road users who may have video footage, to make this available to them at Milford Garda Station.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

candle-390x285
News, Top Stories

Man dies in Carrigart crash

14 October 2022
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Searches carried out in Donegal in labour exploitation investigation

14 October 2022
hiqa
News, Top Stories

Issues highlighted at residential centres for older people in Donegal

14 October 2022
Hugh Kelly Funeral
Audio, News, Top Stories

Hugh Kelly remembered as someone who could turn his hand to anything

14 October 2022
Advertisement

Related News

candle-390x285
News, Top Stories

Man dies in Carrigart crash

14 October 2022
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Searches carried out in Donegal in labour exploitation investigation

14 October 2022
hiqa
News, Top Stories

Issues highlighted at residential centres for older people in Donegal

14 October 2022
Hugh Kelly Funeral
Audio, News, Top Stories

Hugh Kelly remembered as someone who could turn his hand to anything

14 October 2022
St Michael's Church, Creeslough
Audio, News, Top Stories

Creeslough is an example of how people can help amidst a tragedy – Fr Duffy

14 October 2022
candle
Audio, News, Top Stories

Watch Here: Funeral of Hugh Kelly, aged 59

14 October 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube