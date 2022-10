Sligo Leitrim and South Donegal TD Marc MacSharry may be on his way back into Fianna Fáil.

MacSharry left the Parliamentary Party describing Micheál Martin’s leadership as totalitarian.

He was one of the biggest internal critics of Martin but could be voted back into the party at a meeting next Wednesday.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said he’d like to see Mr MacSharry back…………