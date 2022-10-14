Minute’s silence observed in Creeslough

A minute’s silence was observed by 100 locals in Creeslough this afternoon, to mark seven days since the explosion which claimed the lives of ten people.

The crowd, which included people who’ve lost loved ones, gathered beside the Applegreen garage at 18 minutes past three.

Speaking at the site, Fr. John Joe Duffy who was at the scene last Friday once again urged people impacted to seek professional help.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says it’s been a long time for the families whose loved ones were lost or injured…………….