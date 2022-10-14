Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Moville vintage tractor run from Crumlin with baby Cíara

Inishowen Vintage Club Moville have organised a Tractor Run in association with baby Cíara  for Crumlin. Read her story below.

Our daughter Cíara was born on 23rd of March this year. At 8 weeks old Cíara became very unwell. She was transferred to Crumlin Hospital and was then, diagnosed with a congenital heart defect. Cíara required several months of close observation and enteral feeding, to aid her weight gain. Thankfully at five months Cíara had her life saving cardiac procedure carried out in Crumlin Hospital, and currently doing well.

While Cíara was in hospital we were very grateful to avail of the Parents Accommodation within the hospital. This provides accommodation 365 days a year to parents/guardians of children who are inpatients within the hospital at a minimum rate. This accommodation along with other accommodations within the foundation relies profoundly on fundraising and donations to keep the service in place.

We, as a family are very thankful for all the support from the multidisciplinary team, and especially the cardiac team that cared for Cíara while in hospital, and also now in her follow up care. As part of our appreciation, we would like to raise some funds for the Cardiac Unit and the Parents Accommodation to keep these services in place for families that require them.

We, along with the Inishowen Vintage Club Moville have organised a Tractor Run on the 16th Of October.  Registration on the day from 9.30am at Centra Moville, leaving at 10.30am sharp. Route is Moville, Carndonagh , Buncrana (stopping off in Mc Kenna’s Centra for Lunch) and home via Muff, finishing off in the Corner Bar, Moville. Registration is €20 on the day per driver/tractor any passengers on the tractors are asked to pay €5 to cover Lunch FEE. All drivers and passengers will be entered into a draw for a €250 fuel voucher (Sponsored by A&N Fuels)

