No offences detected during Human Trafficking searches in Donegal

It’s emerged that searches took place in Donegal and three other counties last month as part of a Europol operation against human trafficking for labour exploitation in the agricultural sector.
No offences were detected in the Irish searches.
Between the 14th and 21st of September 2022, the European Multidisciplinary Platform Against Criminal Threats coordinated searches in 16 countries.
The Irish operation involved gardai from ther National Immigration Bureau backed by colleagues from other divisions, backed by personnel from the Workplace Relations Commission and the Revenue Commissioners.
The searches took place in Donegal, Cavan, Dublin and Meath, and during the week, Gardaí and WRC officials met with and spoke to over 35 staff. No human trafficking offences were disclosed.
In addition to these searches, Gardaí also delivered a presentation on Human Trafficking to multiple agencies working in a Dublin-based Transit Centre.
The presentation looks at the recruitment of vulnerable people for exploitation in the agricultural sector, and will be delivered in similar premises across Ireland in the near future.
|An Garda Síochána Participate in EMPACT Operation Against Human Trafficking for Labour Exploitation in the Agricultural Sector, September 2022
An Garda Síochána participated in an EMPACT (European Multidisciplinary Platform Against Criminal Threats) joint-action operation against human trafficking for labour exploitation in the agricultural sector between 14th and 21st September 2022.
The operation was executed alongside participating European law enforcement authorities and EUROPOL. The European Labour Authority also supported the action days.
As part of this operation Conducted by the Garda National Immigration Bureau, Gardaí from the Garda National Immigration Bureau accompanied by Gardaí from the Human Trafficking Investigation and Co-ordination Unit (HTICU) within the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) along with personnel from the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) and the Revenue Commissioners, conducted a number of searches of premises in counties Dublin, Meath, Cavan and Donegal from Wednesday 14th September 2022 to Wednesday 21st September 2022.
Over the course of this week, Gardaí and WRC officials met with and spoke to over 35 staff. No human trafficking offences were disclosed.
In addition to these searches, Gardaí from HTICU also delivered a presentation on Human Trafficking to multiple agencies working in a Dublin-based Transit Centre.
It’s envisaged this presentation, which is targeted towards educating staff on how to identify potential signs, triggers and patterns that possible Human Traffickers may be using to recruit vulnerable people to try and exploit them in the agricultural sector, will be delivered in similar premises across Ireland in the near future.
A link to EUROPOL’s press release on this operation can be found here