No offences detected during Human Trafficking searches in Donegal

It’s emerged that searches took place in Donegal and three other counties last month as part of a Europol operation against human trafficking for labour exploitation in the agricultural sector.

No offences were detected in the Irish searches.

Between the 14th and 21st of September 2022, the European Multidisciplinary Platform Against Criminal Threats coordinated searches in 16 countries.

The Irish operation involved gardai from ther National Immigration Bureau backed by colleagues from other divisions, backed by personnel from the Workplace Relations Commission and the Revenue Commissioners.

The searches took place in Donegal, Cavan, Dublin and Meath, and during the week, Gardaí and WRC officials met with and spoke to over 35 staff. No human trafficking offences were disclosed.

In addition to these searches, Gardaí also delivered a presentation on Human Trafficking to multiple agencies working in a Dublin-based Transit Centre.

The presentation looks at the recruitment of vulnerable people for exploitation in the agricultural sector, and will be delivered in similar premises across Ireland in the near future.

