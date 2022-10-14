PUP recipients encouraged to file tax returns

PAYE workers who may owe tax for 2020, due to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, are being encouraged to file a tax return.

Revenue says it’ll be in contact with 280-thousand PAYE workers, who may have underpaid their tax.

An average of 780-euro is owed by workers who received the social welfare payment, introduced during the first round of pandemic restrictions in March 2020.

The tax liability is due to be deducted from workers’ tax credits over four years.

However, employees could offset their bill, by filing for qualifying health expenses or Remote Working Relief.

Manager for Revenue’s PAYE Services, Pat Murphy, says they don’t want to impose penalties on anyone…………..