Searches have been carried out in Donegal as part of an international operation targeting labour exploitation.

Searches were conducted in the counties of Meath, Dublin and Cavan also.

The joint operation focused on human trafficking for labour exploitation in the agricultural sector between September 14th and 21st.

It involved authorities in 16 countries.

Gardaí and officials from the Workplace Relations Commission met and spoke to over 35 staff.

No human trafficking offences were disclosed.