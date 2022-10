A sleep-out will take place tonight across the country in an attempt to ‘Shine A Light’ on homelessness.

Focus Ireland is calling on businesses and others to take part, after homeless figures reached a record 10,805 people.

It’s hoping to raise 1-point-5 million euro this year, the funds will go towards ‘sustainable and long term’ housing solutions.

CEO of the charity, Pat Dennigan says it’s an important fundraiser: