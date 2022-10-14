Today marks a week since Creeslough tragedy

Today marks one week since the Creeslough explosion.
10 people died in the tragedy last week.
7 of the victims have to date, been laid to rest.
The funeral of 59 year old Hugh Kelly takes place this morning at St Michael’s Church, Creeslough.
Today marks one week since the Creeslough explosion.
10 people died in the tragedy last week.
7 of the victims have to date, been laid to rest.
The funeral of 59 year old Hugh Kelly takes place this morning at St Michael’s Church, Creeslough.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland