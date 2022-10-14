Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Today marks a week since Creeslough tragedy

Today marks one week since the Creeslough explosion.

10 people died in the tragedy last week.

7 of the victims have to date, been laid to rest.

The funeral of 59 year old Hugh Kelly takes place this morning at St Michael’s Church, Creeslough.

