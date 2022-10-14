Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Training offered to prepare more women for politics in Donegal

The group Women for Election is urging women in Donegal with an interest in politics to consider taking training courses to prepare them for potential election campaigns.

The group says nationally, only 26% of local authority members are women, and with only four women occupying Donegal County Council’s 36 seats, the percentage here is much lower than the national average at 11%.

Spokesperson Megan Reilly says with training and support, women can go far in politics, but the last last local election in Donegal showed relatively few female candidates………

 

