Yellow thunderstorm warning issued for Donegal this morning

Met Eireann has issued a status yellow warning for thunderstorms for County Donegal, as well as much of the western and southern coast this morning.

The weather service has warned of heavy showers and thunderstorms, coupled with strong and gusty southwesterly winds and possible falls of hail.

They also say disruption is expected, including spot flooding and dangerous road conditions, especially near coasts.

The warning came into effect for Donegal as well as the entireties of Munster and Connacht at 8 o’clock this morning, and will remain in place until 9 o’clock tonight.

