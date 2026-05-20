Over €100,000 to Donegal heritage projects

Donegal Deputy Pat the cope Gallagher has welcomed €103,691 of funding toward six heritage projects in Donegal.
The largest allocation of €25,000 has been awarded to Clonleigh Parish Church in Lifford for repairs.
Other projects include:
Inishowen Traditional Music Project – Digital Archive & Website Upgrade (€22,622)
Inver Heritage Group – Access Improvements at St Naul’s Church (€21,666)
Brian Friel Trust CLG – Digital Heritage Trail (€25,000)
Machaire Beo / LIFE on Machair – CÚ COSTA Biodiversity Mentor Outreach (€3,763)
Comharchumann Forbartha Ionad Deirbhile – Iniskea Traditions Project (€5,640)
The funded groups will host public events during National Heritage Week (15–23 August).